New Residency Programs For Medical Students In The River Valley

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A new partnership between the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (ARCOM) in Fort Smith and Searcy-based Unity Health will allow medical school graduates the opportunity for residency programs, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics.

Third and fourth-year medical students are required to complete rotations in a medical facility, often a hospital.

The partnership will allow these students to complete their core rotation with Unity Health.

ARCOM also has partnerships for rotations with Mercy Fort Smith, Baptist Health-Fort Smith, Northwest Health Centers, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau and several others.

Starting July 1, ARCOM will become Unity Health's affiliate medical school partner.

School officials said ARCOM received approval to provide postdoctoral education by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in January. This accreditation along with contracts and partnerships with Unity Health and other area hospitals for residency programs for its graduates will help encourage ARCOM graduates to stay and practice in and around Fort Smith.