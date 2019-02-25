Peeps Debuts New Flavors Just In Time For Easter

(KFSM) — Those who can’t get enough chick-shaped marshmallow candies are in for a treat this year.

Peeps is introducing a list of new flavors, some nationally and others exclusive to certain stores, just in time for Easter.

The makers of Peeps, Just Born, want people to start the morning out with Peeps, so they’ve introduced Pancakes & Syrup Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

If it’s a bit early for that much sugar, then you can wait until later in the day for the new Cotton Candy Peeps or Delights (as in International Delight, the coffee creamer) Orange Sherbet Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge Peeps.

In addition to those, Peeps is bringing special flavors to particular retailers.

Peeps Root Beer Float — available at the Kroger family of stores

Delights Vanilla Crème — available only at Target

Filled Delights Chocolate Caramel Swirl — available only at Target

Blue Raspberry — available only at Walmart

In addition to the new Peeps themselves, Just Born is also introducing two new candies inspired by the marshmallow chicks: Peeps Flavored Jelly Beans and Peeps Solid Milk Chocolate Bunny.

You can find more information and order Peeps and their products online.