× Single-Game Naturals Tickets Available Online Through March 1

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Single-game tickets for the 2019 Northwest Arkansas Naturals games are now available, but only online.

Individual tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25) exclusively at www.nwanaturals.com until March 1. In addition, the Naturals are holding a special two-day sale in which fans can get half-priced single-game tickets with the coupon code “onlinehalf” — all one word.

The sale is valid for any game during the upcoming season excluding June 6. Ticket prices for the half-day sale range from $4.35 for general admission/Tylenol Grass Berm to $7.35 for Home Plate Super Premium.

Single-game tickets will be available through other outlets, including the box office, and over the phone beginning Saturday, March 2, at the Naturals Open House, being held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals will open their 2019 season at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 4, at 6:35 p.m. against the Springfield Cardinals.