Small Schools Rally Through Postseason

FAYETTTEVILLE (KFSM) - From the 4A down to the 1A, the postseason is a marathon.

"We've pushed all year long to try to be playing our best basketball at the end of February and the first part of March," explained Farmington girls coach Brad Johnson "We're here, we're fortunate enough to still be playing."

"We try to keep them fresh. It's been a long year with eight guys," added New School coach David Ferrell. "Some of them have got a lot of miles on them this year."

After district and regional tournaments, the whole season winds down to this week.

"It definitely means more," mentioned New School guard Chase Ammons. "I don't think there's more pressure, but it's definitely a bigger stage and we want to win for sure."

<"As an older person, we always have to keep the energy high," Farmington guard Makenna Vanzant. "Each and everybody's a leader in a certain way, so we all have to bring energy and that just keeps us hyped for the season."

From those with experience in the postseason to the new faces, the slate is clean as the best of the best compete for the hardware.

"Win or lose, we want to be the one that plays the hardest," Coach Ferrell concluded.

