FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a thief they say stole a wallet from a local Planet Fitness gym.

Police say the man entered without signing in and told staff members that he was just going to look for his wallet.

He left the gym after stealing someone’s wallet and wasted no time filling up his black Dodge Charger with gas.

If you know the identity of the Planet Fitness Felon, please contact Detective S. Allen at 479-587-3520.