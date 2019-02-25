× TJ Hammonds No Longer With Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – As Chad Morris gets set for his second set of spring drills as the Arkansas football coach, he announced that running back T.J. Hammonds in no longer a member of the Razorbacks.

Morris did not specify why Hammonds left the team or if he plans to transfer.

Hammonds had been expected to compete for playing time in each of his three seasons with the Hogs but injuries and an inability to pick up a new scheme left him on the sidelines.

For his career, the Joe T. Robinson product rushed for 387 yards and two touchdowns while adding six catches for 148 yards and another two more scores.

Hammonds appeared in just four games for the Razorbacks last season.