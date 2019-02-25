Two Teenagers Killed After Car Crash In Berryville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Two teenagers were killed Friday (Feb. 22) after a car crash in Berryville.

Fayetteville sophomore George "Buddy" Milawski and Eureka Springs student Kyle Daugherty were passengers of the vehicle that crashed on County Road 219 in Berryville.

According to the police report, six minors were involved in the fatal crash. The report says that the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and ran off of the road, hitting several trees before coming to a final stop. The report says the roads were wet at the time.

Fayetteville Public Schools Spokesmen Alan Wilbourn says they are not doing any on-camera interviews regarding this situation, but they did notify parents and staff members late Sunday afternoon.

Wilbourn says on Monday (Feb. 25) counselors are meeting with students who may be having difficulty processing what happened.

Cornerstone Bank has established Benefit Accounts for the families of Milawski and Daugherty. Donations can be made at any Cornerstone Bank locations.

There will be a student-led candlelight vigil on Wednesday (Feb. 27) at 4:50 p.m. at Eureka Springs High School gym.