Van Buren Police Officer Helps Oklahoma State Trooper During High-Speed Chase

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) — A Van Buren Police Officer was driving with his family when he saw an Oklahoma State Trooper in a physical struggle with someone who had been pulled over.

On Friday (Feb. 22) Cpl. Chase DeCroo and his family were driving near Newcastle when he noticed the trooper struggling with a suspect.

The trooper ended up in a high-speed chase with one of the occupants of the vehicle, while several others were left on the side of the road. DeCroo held the other suspects at gunpoint on the side of the road until other troopers could arrive to take them into custody.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, DeCroo’s “quick thinking while not even on duty greatly helped out OHP in the traffic stop and ensuing high-speed chase.”