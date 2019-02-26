Searcy Wins $500,000 Makeover On ‘Small Business Revolution’

(KATV) — Searcy has won a small business makeover on the reality show “Small Business Revolution: Main Street,” the city announced Tuesday.

The city, which is about 50 miles northeast of Little Rock, will get $500,00 worth of marketing support and business advice from show hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington.

Searcy won in a public vote over five other finalists: Durant, Oklahoma; Canon City, Colorado; Camas, Washington; Corsicana, Texas and Washington, North Carolina. More than 1.6 million votes were cast, according to a news release.

Brinkman said in the release that it was “the most intense voting process we have witnessed” since the show debuted in 2015.

The show, which streams on Hulu, aims to revitalize small cities across the country.

In January, Brinkman said the show was seeking a city “that already has some momentum behind it [and] has community residents that are willing to work alongside us so that we can partner together to take the town to the next level.”