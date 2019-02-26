× B&G Foods Recalls Victoria Marinara For Undeclared Cashew Allergen

(KFSM) — B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,280 cases of 40 oz. Victoria Marinara Sauce due to a possible undeclared allergen.

The company said the sauce, which has a best by date of 03/06/2022, may contain a cashew allergen that isn’t declared by the products ingredient statement. Those with a cashew allergy run the risk of a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the sauce.

The recall only affects Victoria Marinara Sauce with the UPC 0-70234-00411-2, 40 oz., best by date 03/06/2022 (located on the glass jar toward the bottom). The recall only affects a limited number of cases made at one facility on a particular day.

The recall was initiated after the company received complaints of cashew allergy reactions after consuming the product.

Those who purchased the sauce are asked to return it for a refund. Those with questions can call B&G Foods at 800-811-9104 Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. CT) or through the company’s contact page.