Bill Keeping Veterans Center From Moving From Talihina To Sallisaw Passes Committee

TALIHINA, Okla. (KFSM) —A bill that would stop the transfer of an Oklahoma Veterans Center from Talihina to Sallisaw passed out of the Oklahoma House Rules Committee on Tuesday (Feb. 26).

House Bill 1149 would repeal previous legislation that authorized the transfer of the center.

The committee passed the bill 6-2 and is now eligible to be heard by the entire House.

House Judiciary Committee Chair, Rep. Chris Kannady issued the following statement about the bill:

“Representative Grego and I are continuing conversations regarding the future of the Talihina Veterans Center and how our state can best serve our veterans while ensuring rural Oklahoma has access to good jobs. Representative Grego is a strong leader for District 17, including my family and my hometown, and I appreciate his willingness to address difficult issues.”

It was announced in October 2018 that the Oklahoma Veterans Commission and the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs would move the long-term veterans care center from Talihina to Sallisaw within the next three to five years.

House Bill 1149 would keep the center in Talihina.