× Boston Market Meal Being Recalled Due To Possible Glass, Plastic Contamination

(KFSM) — Bellisio Foods is recalling 173,376 pounds of a “Boston Market” brand entree because it may be contaminated with pieces of glass and plastic, according to to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, boneless pork rib patties in the Boneless Pork Rib meal were made from Dec. 7, 2018, to Feb. 15, 2019. The product being recalled has the following information:

14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY:” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.

The products should also have an estabilishment number of “EST. 18297” on the end of the carton. The products were distributed nationwide.

Several consumers complained about finding glass or hard plastic in the rib-shaped patty. FSIS says it was notified on Friday (Feb. 22). There have been no reports of injuries.

The company is requesting that those with the products discard them or return them to their place of purchase.

Anyone one with questions can call Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor at Bellisio Foods, at (855) 871-9977.