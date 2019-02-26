Couple Hears Noise Downstairs, Finds Two Intruders Using Their Shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO — A downtown Sacramento couple was left feeling shocked and violated after two people broke into their home, got naked and used their shower.

"The first thing that hits me is the smell. Sewer mixed with vomit mixed with B.O. mixed with dirty feet. Yeah, it made my eyes water," "The first thing that hits me is the smell. Sewer mixed with vomit mixed with B.O. mixed with dirty feet. Yeah, it made my eyes water," Kari Halen told KTXL.

The smell hit Halen in the downstairs portion of her home a few weeks ago when she went to check on a noise. That's when she says she came across a "very large, 6-foot plus man, 200 pounds, naked with my towel wrapped around him."

The intruder was not alone. Halen and her partner Glenn also found a naked woman using their shower.

Halen says the two unwelcome guests helped themselves to the oven and electric heater as well.

"I’m looking at him and I go, 'What are you doing?'" Halen said.

After a heated argument and a call to 911, Halen says they finally left.

Sacramento police told KTXL the two were arrested in downtown Sacramento, a few blocks from Halen's home.

"I think the one thing I’d say is don’t get into a confrontation with these people," said Sacramento police Officer Jeff Huhlmann.

Huhlmann patrols the downtown Sacramento area, where he says there’s been a rise in the homeless population and, therefore, incidents like the one at Halen’s home. Typically, he says homeless people aren’t violent.

"For the most part, in the downtown area they’re just wanting to stay dry, maybe get something to eat," he said.

Still, the encounter was frightening for Halen. She says police informed her the two are already out of jail and that isn’t sitting well with her.

"How about consequences?" she said. "If you break into somebody’s home you have to pay the consequences."