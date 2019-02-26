Family Holds Blood Drive For Girl Battling Leukemia In Roland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Today was the first of two blood drives honoring a fourth-grade student with cancer.

Madi Moreland was recently diagnosed with a form of Leukemia and her family is asking for both blood and platelet donations to use for her treatment.

On Tuesday (Feb. 26) the Muldrow High School helped her out by holding a blood drive in the school's gym lobby.

If you would like to help Madi, you still have a chance to donate. There will be another blood drive tomorrow (Feb. 27) at the Wylon Jones Complex in front of the Roland High School. The blood drive will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.