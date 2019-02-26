Fayetteville Firefighters Extinguish Duplex Fire

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Crews extinguished a duplex fire near the 3600 block of East Huntsville Rd in Fayetteville Tuesday (Feb. 26) afternoon.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, according to Willie Watts with the Fayetteville Fire Department. Some of the resident’s pets were able to escape the fire, but not all are accounted for.

Watts says the duplex is a total loss, and that there was no damage to surrounding structures.