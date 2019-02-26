Greenwood Police Investigating Several Vehicle Break-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KFSM) — The Greenwood Police Department took to Facebook to warn people about a string of vehicle break-ins.

Their post said as of right now, they are investigating 28 break-ins and have reports from three different neighborhoods.

Police are urging victims or those in the surrounding area to check their security cameras to identify suspects in these cases.

They also want to remind residents that it is important to lock your car doors, even when you are at home.

If you have any information, please contact the Greenwood Police Department.