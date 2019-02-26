× Herd Of Cattle Escape Pasture Near El Reno; Some Hit, Killed By Semi On I-40

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — Part of a busy interstate had to be shut down after a herd of cattle escaped from their pasture.

Officials tell our Oklahoma City affiliate News 4 the cattle escaped from the pasture after the wind blew a fence open near I-40 and Calumet Road, closing down the westbound part of the interstate about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Twelve cows made their way to the interstate, where they were hit by a semi and killed. Some also had to be put down.

At last check, 16 cows were still missing, but authorities say they are not on the highway.

I-40 reopened about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injuries to people.

El Reno is located along I-40 just west of Oklahoma City.