Huge Second Half Helps No. 4 Kentucky Down Hogs

LEXINGTON, KY (KFSM) – Things haven’t been going the way Arkansas had hoped over the past three weeks as the Razorbacks had lost five in a row heading into Tuesday’s clash at Kentucky.

The Wildcats came in tied for first place in the SEC and ranked No. 4 in the nation. But it was Arkansas who came out looking like a top ranked team.

Arkansas opened up a 15 point lead early in the second half but Kentucky dominated the final 15 minutes and stormed back for the 70-66 win inside Rupp Arena.

The loss is the sixth straight for Arkansas, extending the longest skid in the Mike Anderson era and the longest since 2009.

As Kentucky led in the final four minutes, foul shooting issues arose once again for the Razorbacks as four straight missed free throws stunted any chance of a late rally.

Isaiah Joe carried Arkansas in the first half as he knocked down three 3-pointers and saw the Razorbacks take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Hogs pushed that lead to 45-30 early in the second half but Kentucky would go on a 30-10 run to take control of the game.

Isaiah Joe led the Razorbacks with 19 points while Kentucky got a game high 29 points on 9-of-10 shooting from Tyler Herro.

Arkansas will host Ole Miss on Saturday at noon.