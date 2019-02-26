Light Freezing Rain Wednesday into Thursday

Light freezing rain will develop Wednesday evening into Thursday morning across mostly Northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures are expected to hover near freezing with a light glaze of ice developing on bridges and overpasses.

Travel could become slick on elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses into Thursday morning.

Ice amounts are expected to remain minimal and power interruptions are not likely.

More freezing precipitation (including the possibility for light snow) is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday; late this weekend into early next week as temperatures remain near or below freezing.

-Garrett