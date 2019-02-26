× Officials Defend Springdale Church After Marquee Stirs Controversy Online

SPRINGDALE — Officials with a local church are defending their church after controversy arose over a message on their marquee.

A post that circulated on Facebook showed the sign of the Springdale Apostolic Faith Church on Emma Avenue as reading, “Heaven has strict immigration laws, hell has open borders.” The post drew criticism given the current political environment regarding immigration and the Trump Administration’s insistence on building a border wall.

But officials with the church said the message was meant to be a biblical one, and was not intended to be a political or racial statement in any way.

“We are a church of love, and no way racial or political motivated,” church officials said in a statement. “We preach God’s love. The sign was made to let people know that there are steps and qualifications to make Heaven, Hell is easy to make.”

The word “immigration” was removed from the sign.