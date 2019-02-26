Parts Of Madison County Under Water Boil Order

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) —The Madison County Water Facilities Board has issued a precautionary boil order for areas of the county that will be impacted due to four water tank inspections starting Wednesday (Feb. 27) at 7:00 a.m.

According to the Madison County Water Facilities Board, the areas impacted are:

Highway 45 west of Hindsville to the Knolls Subdivision and all the side roads in between. Highway 295 south of Highway 45 to Buckeye. Highway 303 south and all roads in between, including Perry Pit to Blue Springs Road.

Highway 127 from Forum south to Highway 412.

Highway 23 North and South of Chana’s Store and all road in between to the Madison County Wildlife Management area.

Highway 127 from the Rock Church tank to Lookout and Highway 12 from Best to War Eagle Road and all side roads.

Residents in the impacted area are asked to briskly boil any water used for drinking or food preparation for one minute before use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

To read the full boil order issued by the Madison County Water Facilities Board click here.