Van Buren Father Of Murdered 2-Year-Old Girl Speaks Out

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The father of a Van Buren 2-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her step-father is speaking out after a motion is filed for the suspects bond to be reduced.

Jordan Shreeve, the fiance of the victim's mother, was taken into custody for first-degree murder earlier this month (Feb. 15) for the murder of 2-year-old Olivia Soto back in November 2018.

Police say Shreeve went to Michigan, where they believe he's been staying for the past three months.

Olivia's father, Jose Soto, says he is outraged by the motion for Shreeve's bond to be reduced from $1 million and wants answers from investigators.

"I feel mad angry because I feel like people are going around me over me under me... I'm just standing here... there's all these questions all this and everyone is just dodging me... I'm the father of this child... I'd like to see justice and something to be done quick and I'd like to know what's going on whether it's good or bad... I can take it.. pretty much any information.. I mean, nothing will hurt me," Soto said.

