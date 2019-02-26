× Walmart Asking Suppliers To Help Company Reduce Plastic Waste In Packaging

(TB&P) — Walmart set a new goal to reduce plastic waste in packaging and is asking its suppliers to join the effort. By 2025, Walmart said 100% of its private brand packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

The retailer’s new commitments were announced at its annual supplier forum on Tuesday (Feb. 26) in Bentonville. The changes are expected to impact more than 30,000 items sold in its stores and online.

“As a global retailer that has set an ambitious aspirational goal to create zero waste, we fully recognize that reducing plastic waste by increasing packaging circularity is an area where Walmart can lead,” said Laura Phillips, senior vice president for global sustainability at Walmart. “Today’s announcement marks another key milestone in our ongoing journey of working with our private brand and national brand suppliers to deliver access to high-quality, sustainable products as part of the Walmart everyday low price promise.”

