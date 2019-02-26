Wedding Crasher Captured On Video Walking Off With Box Of Cards For Couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROVIA, Calif. - A California couple is shocked and upset after a brazen theft on what was supposed to be the greatest day of their lives.

Video captured Saturday at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Monrovia shows a wedding crasher, in a suit, pacing around the venue with about 100 wedding guests.

He is seen grabbing a box off a table and walking away. The newlywed couple says that box was filled with cash gifts that friends and family left for them.

"Sometimes it’s tradition just to bring a lot of money and envelopes. And then culture-wise, there are a lot of people that bring the red envelopes," the groom Anthony Nolasco told KTLA. "We thought it was safe. Unfortunately there's bad people out there."

Anthony noticed the box was missing toward the end of the night and called hotel security. He was shocked to see the video of a stranger holding their gift box.

"I'm the first one that saw it. I didn’t want to upset my new wife. Kept going with the ceremony. Then we called police," Anthony said.

The bride, Maribel Nolasco, said the wedding flew by, and she was looking forward to opening her gifts.

"There were cards that meant a lot to us, like friends writing nice things and thoughts to us," Maribel said. "I just couldn’t wait to go home and open my cards and read them. I don’t have it anymore."

The couple filed a police report, and a friend started a fundraising campaign through GoFundMe to try and recoup some of their losses. The Nolascos say they wanted to use it to buy a house.

"Material-wise it does hurt, but me and my wife, we’re happy. We just don’t want this to happen to anybody else," Anthony said.

"Yeah, when I think about it, it kind of does make me teary, but then I'm thinking, 'you know what? Our health is OK, and we've still got each other and that's the most important thing," Maribel said.

It may be a long shot, but they’re hoping the man in this video will have a change of heart and return their gifts.

"I’m sure he has daughters, or family. I mean, everything comes back. I believe in karma. And I think that’s all I have to say," Maribel said.

The exact amount stolen is unknown, but the police report says the loss is estimated at $10,000. If caught, this suspect could face a charge of felony grand theft.