Altercation Between 99 Cent Store Security And Accused Shoplifter Captured On Video

LOS ANGELES — A wild altercation was caught on video between a security guard and a woman he accused of shoplifting at a Van Nuys 99 Cent Store.

The woman is seen throwing items at the male security guard before he attempts to spray her with mace. He then punches the woman in the face, knocking over a sunglasses stand in the process.

The woman backs away from the guard before he punches her again. The two continue to shout at each other as the woman walks out of the store.

A bystander caught the confrontation on video. The woman was later arrested.

The store manager tells KTLA that the security guard was let go the next day.