Big Inning Lifts Hogs To Win In Homestand Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The key to a successful homestand is starting fast and Arkansas took care of that on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks scored seven runs, all with two outs, in the fifth inning to blow the game open as Arkansas routed Memphis 10-3 inside Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas will play the next 13 games at home, including a three game series scheduled for this weekend against Stony Brook. Razorbacks’ coach Dave Van Horn said a decision about the weekend series will be made on Thursday as weather could play a factor.

Heston Kjerstad, Christian Franklin and Jack Kenley each drove in two runs on the afternoon while Trevor Ezell led Arkansas with three hits. Casey Martin scored three times and set the tempo of the day as he had one of the Razorbacks’ five stolen bases.

The pitching was done by committee for Arkansas as the Razorbacks used six different pitchers. Zebulon Vermillion got the victory as he threw two scoreless innings.