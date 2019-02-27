× Boil Order Issued For Benton County Water Customers East Of Highway 12 Bridge

ROGERS (KFSM) — A precautionary boil order has been issued for customers east of the Highway 12 Bridge in Benton County.

The boil order applies to all residents served by the Benton County Water Authority No. 5 in Rogers, east of the bridge. The order is the result of routine maintenance of water storage tanks that provide water to customers of Water Authority No. 5, according to Judy Lewis, manager of Water Authority No. 5.

Those under the boil order are advised that their water may be unsafe for human consumption. Water used for drinking, cooking, ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use.

Lewis said the system must draw water quality tests on Thursday and Friday and send them off for analysis. Once the results come back stating the water is safe, the order will be lifted. Lewis said they’re hopeful the results will be back by Monday or Tuesday.

She said customers likely will have to boil their water through the weekend.

According to the authority’s website, www.beaverlakewater.com, Water Authority No. 5 serves 580 customers east of the bridge and along the Hobbs State Park border. Some of the roads include Railroad Cut road, Pullum Place, Coppermine, Larue Road, Park Road, Low Gap, Huckleberry, Rambo, Timberland Trail and Key Road, among others.

Those with questions can call the office at (479) 877-9364.