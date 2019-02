Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND, Ark. (KFSM) —Several high school students in Greenland got the chance of a lifetime on Wednesday (Feb. 27) building robots.

The program came together after the Northwest Arkansas Fab Lab received a grant from AT&T.

The goal of the grant is to provide an opportunity to economically and academically disadvantaged students to experience stem-based education outside the walls of a traditional classroom.

"I've been really good friends with everyone in there for a long time, and I think being able to have opportunities like this is a good bonding opportunity, you know? Meet new people you know? Create new things, and I think it's a really good thing for anyone who's wanting to go into, you know, the robotics profession," Marcus Holmes, a Greenland junior, said.

All students will build a functioning robot. They then pledge to use their robot to benefit their school or the community and promise to teach at least one other student in their school how to build, and program, a robot as well.

Each student will receive a certificate of achievement for being an "AT&T NWA Robotics Mentor."