Fayetteville Police Investigating Shooting At Apartment Complex Near UA Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that took place this morning at an apartment complex a few blocks from the University of Arkansas campus.

The shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. at the Bedford Loop Apartments at 1750 W. Bedford Loop off Stone Street near the UA campus, according to police.

One person was shot and was transported to an area hospital, police said. The person’s condition was unknown.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

