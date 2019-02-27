Fayetteville Police Investigating Shooting At Apartment Complex Near UA Campus

Posted 7:44 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:20AM, February 27, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting that took place this morning at an apartment complex a few blocks from the University of Arkansas campus.

(Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

The shooting happened at 6:30 a.m. at the Bedford Loop Apartments at 1750 W. Bedford Loop off Stone Street near the UA campus, according to police.

One person was shot and was transported to an area hospital, police said. The person’s condition was unknown.

Police said the investigation was ongoing.

