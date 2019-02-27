Fire Trucks Stolen From Oklahoma Fire Department

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Two brush rig fire trucks were stolen from the Redbird Fire Department in Oklahoma this morning.

According to police, on Wednesday (Feb. 27) the Assistant Fire Chief opened the door to the fire department and notice two brush rig fire trucks were missing.

Police say two back doors to the building had been forcefully pried open to remove the trucks. The trucks are the two most used vehicles at the department.

One of the vehicles is a white 1997 Ford F-350 and the other is a red 2008 Ford F-350. Police say all of the equipment on the trucks was stolen as well.

If you have any information on the suspects or whereabouts of the fire trucks, contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.