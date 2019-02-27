× Lowell Woman Sentenced For Assaulting Teen

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Lowell woman was given 10 years probation for masturbating in front of a 15-year-old girl and assaulting her with a sex toy last year.

Tanner Young, 24, pleaded guilty last week in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Young owes $1,500 in court fines and fees and must register as a sex offender. Judge Robin Green barred Young from any contact with the girl.

Young must also complete a sex offender rehabilitation class. She faces up to 20 years in prison if she violates her probation.

Young was arrested in May 2018 after the girl told investigators Young assaulted her in January 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said Young was watching pornography when she complimented the teen on her appearance. The teen said she turned around and saw Young masturbating, and Young asked if she wanted to cuddle.

The girl said no and tried to get away from Young, who then approached her with a sex toy, waving it in her face before touching it to her genitals, according to the affidavit.

She said Young then backed away and she was able to run off and call for help.