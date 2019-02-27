Manhunt Underway In Mulberry For Suspect Who Fled From Officers On Foot

MULBERRY, Ark. (KFSM) — Local authorities are searching for a man who fled from officers on foot in Mulberry following a traffic stop, according to Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter.

Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police says the suspect is a parolee who absconded.

The suspect is wearing a red sweater and carrying a black backpack and is presumed to be a Native American or Hispanic male, according to Baxter.

Officers have been searching in the area of Old Wire Road in Mulberry right off of Exit 24 on I-40.

