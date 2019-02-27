New Rule For Dicamba Use Takes Effect In March

(KFSM) — The Arkansas Agriculture Department’s Plant Board has filed a new rule regarding in-crop applications of dicamba on crops with the dicamba-tolerant trait.

The rule was filed with the Secretary of State’s office and takes effect on Monday, March 11.

Changes regarding dicamba in-crop use include the following:

Restrictions on in-crop applications of dicamba from May 26 to October 31.

A half-mile buffer zone required around all non-dicamba crops when dicamba is applied.

A one-mile buffer zone for university and USDA research stations, certified organic crops and commercially grown specialty crops between April 16 and May 25.

Prohibiting the mixing of dicamba with glyphosate between April 16 and May 25.

Requiring applicators to provide proof of training to pesticide dealers prior to purchasing dicamba in-crop products.

The new rule applies to all current and future dicamba products registered for in-crop use in Arkansas. Some of these include Engenia, Fexapan, and Xtendimax.

The entire “Arkansas Regulations on Pesticide Use” can be viewed here, and the approved changes regarding dicamba are available here.