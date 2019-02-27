Police: Pair Attempted To Use Stolen Credit Card In Walgreens

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a couple who they say attempted to use a stolen credit card at a local pharmacy.

Police said a woman lost her wallet at a local Target with IDs, credit cards and gift cards inside. She immediately canceled her credit cards, then was informed someone attempted to use one of her cards.

Fort Smith Police said the people who attempted to use the stole card were captured on surveillance at Walgreens at 2701 Rogers Avenue. They fled on foot toward May Avenue afterward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Those who call Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters can also reach out to the Fort Smith Police directly by calling Detective Bradley Jones at (479) 709-5100.