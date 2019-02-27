Rape, Sexual Battery Charges Dropped Against Oklahoma City Doctor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Charges against an Oklahoma City doctor have been dropped after he agreed to give up his practice.

In March of 2014, Dr. John Fuller was charged with rape by instrumentation and sexual battery after a female patient told police that Fuller inappropriately touched her during a doctor’s visit.

She claimed during a pain management appointment in 2013 Fuller “placed his left hand down her shorts and rested his hand on her right groin area” and “pressed his left index finger against her groin as his other three fingers on his left hand rested on the skin of her vagina while he talked to her.”

The victim also told police Fuller “began talking about her breast size and told her she had a nice figure and her breasts looked good.”

Oklahoma City police contacted the Oklahoma State Medical Board and learned there were six previous complaints against Fuller by former patients or coworkers dating back to 2001.

Fuller, who was a gynecologist and a pain management specialist, maintained his innocence.

Now, it seems that the case has finally been resolved.

Oklahoma County court records indicate the charges were dismissed against Fuller after he agreed to give up his practice.

Fuller’s attorney, Scott Adams, told the Associated Press that Fuller agreed to stop practicing medicine “to move on with his life.”

In the past, juries ruled against two women who filed lawsuits against Fuller, alleging assault and battery.