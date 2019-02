ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects who they say used a stolen debit card at multiple locations in Rogers.

According to police, the suspects in the photos used the stolen card at the EZ Mart on New Hope Rd. and at the McDonald’s on Walnut St.

If you recognize the suspects please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attention Detective Villar.

This case is documented under CR 2019-701.