× Ty Storey Announces Transfer To Western Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Charleston native Ty Storey had a storied high school career, and finally got his shot with the Razorbacks in 2018. But after just one season with new head coach Chad Morris, Storey is headed elsewhere.

The graduate student announced via Instagram that he’ll transfer to Western Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.

Razorback fans will get one more chance to watch Storey in person. Arkansas hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday, November 9.

The Charleston native took over as full-time starter after week three of the season, replacing Cole Kelley.

Storey ended the 2018 season with 1,584 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 10 interceptions and completed 57 percent of his passes. Storey also missed time due to a concussion.

Storey put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal back in early January.

That leaves Arkansas with SMU graduate transfer Ben Hicks, sophomore dual-sport athlete Connor Noland, John Stephen Jones and incoming freshman KJ Jefferson.