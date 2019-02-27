UAFS Launching New Advising Program For Incoming Freshmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith is launching a new approach to advising with the creation of the "ROAR" first-year advising center.

The "ROAR" which stands for Relationships, Outreach, Advising and Resources, was created to meet the needs of first-year students.

Julie Mosley, Director of the ROAR, says it is supposed to provide better service and attention to incoming freshmen.

"The model that we currently have has been in place for approximately ten years so this is a big change for our university and it is a strategic initiative on our campus to help with retention," Mosley said.

The advising process for new students will now include one on one advising and registration with a ROAR staff member. It is meant to foster connections and build better relationships.