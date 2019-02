Today on your 5NEWS at noon, we’ll update you on the status of the suspect in this morning’s shooting in Fayetteville. Also, Meteorologist Joe Pennington will give you the latest on the possibility of winter weather where you live.

As we bring you 5NEWS at Noon on our broadcast, you can still tune in to Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress.

Click the link below to visit the live CBS News feed on our Watch Live page.

https://5newsonline.com/on-air/cbs-news-live/