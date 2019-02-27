Winter Weather Advisory: Wed PM – Thu AM

Posted 4:15 pm, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, February 27, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for NW Arkansas & River Valley for late Wednesday into Thursday. A light glaze of ice will cause bridges and overpasses to be slick in spots. Elevated surfaces could also contain a coating of ice.

Ice accumulations are expected to remain less than 1/10th of an ice and power interruptions are unlikely.

Temperatures will warm above freezing by Noon on Thursday with travel conditions improving area wide.

Another chance for snow and hazardous travel will arrive for the upcoming weekend on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

-Garrett

