× Threat Of Winter Weather Forces Arkansas Baseball, Stony Brook To Play Doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arkansas’ weekend series with Stony Brook has been rescheduled due to possible freezing temperatures foretasted for this weekend.

The teams will play a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Friday (March 1) followed by a single game on Saturday (March 2) at 2 p.m., according to a University of Arkansas news release.

There won’t be any game on Sunday (March 3).

Both of Friday’s games will be nine innings and the second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.

Fans can use Friday’s ticket to watch the doubleheader.

All game tickets to Sunday’s contest are null and void, but those with single-game tickets for Sunday may exchange them for any future 2019 regular season games, including Friday’s doubleheader, by contacting the Razorback Ticket Center at 1-800-982-HOGS (4647), according to the release.