Deputies Arrest Barricaded Suspect In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police (ASP) have taken a barricaded suspect into custody in Van Buren.

A person renting a home near Poor Boys Tires & Service near Alma Hwy in Van Buren barricaded himself inside, according to Chief Jimmy Damante with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Bill Sadler with Arkansas State Police says the suspect is James Johnson. Johnson led officers on a manhunt in Mulberry on Wednesday (Feb. 27).

Crawford County Deputies and ASP surrounded the home with their firearms drawn asking Johnson to come out peacefully.

Johnson is a parolee who absconded, according to Sadler.

