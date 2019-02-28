Fayetteville Man Sentenced For Role In Death Of Homeless Man

Posted 2:25 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, February 28, 2019

Quinton Taylor

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday (Feb. 27) to six years in prison for his role in a fatal attack of a homeless man last year.

Quinton Taylor, 24, pleaded guilty in Washington County Circuit Court to accomplice to manslaughter after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Taylor was arrested in May 2018 in connection with second-degree murder after police found a man unconscious at a homeless camp on 19th Street and School Avenue.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old George Irving Morrison of Mountainburg.

Multiple eye witnesses said Taylor, who was also homeless, had been involved in a physical altercation on the night Morrison’s body was found.

Police said information from an interview with Taylor indicated he was involved in a fight with the victim, resulting in the victim’s death.

