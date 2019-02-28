First Lady Melania Trump Coming To Tulsa Next Week

TULSA, Okla. (KFSM) — The First Lady announced today that she will be traveling to three states, including Tulsa, Oklahoma, to promote her “Be Best” initiative.

The “Be Best” initiative is made up of three different pillars; the well being of children, online safety and opioid abuse.

On Monday, March 4, the First Lady will be visiting an award-winning elementary school in Tulsa that focuses on incorporating character education throughout its curriculum.

Mrs. Trump will then visit a tech company near Seattle, Washington to receive a tour and briefing on some of their programs and applications meant to teach children online safety, as well as technology innovations meant to help children with disabilities.

On Tuesday, March 5, the First Lady will give remarks and participate in an opioids town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Whether it is social media and technology or drug and alcohol abuse, children in our country and around the world are faced with many challenges,” stated First Lady Melania Trump. “Through Be Best I will continue to shine a spotlight on the well-being programs that provide children the tools and skills required for emotional, social and physical well-being and promote successful organizations, programs, and people who are helping children overcome some of the issues they face while growing up in the modern world.”