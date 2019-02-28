Fort Smith’s Bicentennial Celebration & George’s Majestic Lounge Honored At Tourism Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Fort Smith's Bicentennial celebration and George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville were honored during the Henry Awards Ceremony at the 45th Arkansas Governor's Conference of Tourism this week.

The Henry Awards Ceremony honors individuals and organization that made important contributions to the state's tourism industry in the preceding year.

The Bicentennial Celebration won the Natural State Award. The Natural State Award is presented annually to a community, organization, special event or attraction that "stands out in the crowd" because of its unique appeal and enhancement of community pride, benefitting the state's overall quality of life.

George's Majestic Lounge won the Arkansas Heritage Award. The Heritage Award is presented annually to an individual, organization or community that has made a significant contribution toward the preservation of some aspect of Arkansas' natural, cultural or aesthetic legacy.