Icy Roads Cause Accidents And Traffic Delays In Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several roads were iced over after winter weather hit our area overnight.

Cars were sliding off of the road and traffic was backed up for hours.

One vehicle slid off of I-49 at Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale and flipped onto its top and into the ditch. Luckily the driver was okay.

Another wreck closed the Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville, causing traffic in both North and South on-ramps to back up.

Frustrated drivers were seen turning around and driving into oncoming traffic in efforts to avoid delays.

Once the Fulbright Expressway was cleared, icy conditions continued to back up traffic on I-49 from Fayetteville to Rogers.

With the high number of accidents this morning, there were no injuries reported. By 9:30 this morning all accidents were cleared and traffic began to move along.