Jason Witten Rejoining Cowboys After Year As Broadcaster

Posted 12:41 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, February 28, 2019

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 01: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst.

The 36-year-old Witten says the “fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.” The Cowboys announced Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to a one-year contract.

When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas. Now he’s poised to add that franchise mark to the list of records he already has in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.