Jason Witten Rejoining Cowboys After Year As Broadcaster

Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Dallas Cowboys after one season as a television analyst.

Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the #DallasCowboys for what will be his 16th season. Read more → https://t.co/FMCVCje25K pic.twitter.com/azFKYzn4SA — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 28, 2019

The 36-year-old Witten says the “fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.” The Cowboys announced Thursday that the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end had agreed to a one-year contract.

When he retired last May to become the lead analyst for “Monday Night Football,” Witten shared the club record with three others at 15 seasons with Dallas. Now he’s poised to add that franchise mark to the list of records he already has in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.