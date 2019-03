Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Mercy is now bringing care to more neighborhoods by teaming up with Go Health Urgent Care. They just opened a third location in Northwest Arkansas.

The new facility on North College Avenue in Fayetteville opened today with a ribbon cutting.

The Mercy Go Urgent Care Centers offer a variety of services. Online pre-registration and check-in are available to minimize time in the waiting room.

All of the centers are open seven days a week.