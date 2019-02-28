One Person Extricated From Vehicle After Wreck In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A head-on collision in Fayetteville sent two people to the hospital.

Fayetteville Police said that one vehicle was headed east on Martin Luther King Blvd. and the other was headed west when one of them crossed the middle lane and struck the other head-on.

The Fayetteville Fire Department had to extricate one person from one of the vehicles. Both drivers were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are unsure at this time of who crossed the lane, but the investigation is ongoing.

Eastbound traffic was completely blocked on MLK for about 30 minutes. All lanes in both directions are now open.