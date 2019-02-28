Rogers Fire Department Responds To Wreck, Finds Truck Vertical Against Overpass

ROGERS (KFSM) — Slick roads caused massive traffic problems on Thursday, including for one driver who ended up in a very precarious position.

The Rogers Fire Department posted images of a single-vehicle accident near 47th Street on the Olive Street overpass to Interstate 49. A red pickup smashed through a metal fence and over a retaining wall near the Fairfield Inn and Suites and Residence Inn in north Rogers. The accident happened around 8:50 a.m.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was injured.

The accident was one of many Thursday morning (Feb. 28) as icy roads caused major issues. Interstate 49 shut down in several places throughout Northwest Arkansas, snarling traffic from Greenland to Bella Vista. Problems began before dawn and continued well through the morning commute. Everything reopened shortly after 9 a.m., and traffic finally eased soon afterward.